Chris Stroud shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 9 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Stroud had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stroud's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Stroud had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stroud's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.