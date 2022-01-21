-
Chesson Hadley posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
