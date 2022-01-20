-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Charles Howell III drains 20-foot birdie from fringe at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Charles Howell III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Howell III's 176 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
Howell III missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
Howell III tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
-
-