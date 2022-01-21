Callum Tarren shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Tarren's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Tarren had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tarren's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.