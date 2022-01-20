Brian Gay shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express

Brian Gay hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 129th at 2 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Danny Lee are tied for 8th at 6 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Gay missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Gay hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gay's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.