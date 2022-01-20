-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd curls in birdie putt at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 94th at 1 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and K.H. Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Paul Barjon, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Roger Sloan, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Todd's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Todd's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
