Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, and Seamus Power are tied for 8th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 110 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Wu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Wu's tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wu's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wu's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Wu hit his 267 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 4 under for the round.