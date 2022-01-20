-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy rolls in 22-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at even-par for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
