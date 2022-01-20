-
Austin Smotherman shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 20, 2022
In his first round at the American Express, Austin Smotherman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 148th at 4 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, and Seamus Power are tied for 8th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Smotherman his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
