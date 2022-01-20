-
Austin Cook shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Cook's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 first, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cook's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cook chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 6 over for the round.
