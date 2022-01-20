-
Andrew Novak shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Andrew Novak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Paul Barjon, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, and Tom Hoge are tied for 9th at 6 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Novak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Novak hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Novak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 2 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Novak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.
