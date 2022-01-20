-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes up-and-down birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Landry's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Landry hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
