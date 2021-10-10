-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, Chad Ramey, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Clark had a 361-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Clark's tee shot went 304 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 144 yards to the native area, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
