  • Viktor Hovland rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Viktor Hovland makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Viktor Hovland makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.