In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hovland finished his round tied for 40th at 9 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Viktor Hovland hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

Hovland hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hovland hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.