Trey Mullinax hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Trey Mullinax had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mullinax hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.