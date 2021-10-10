-
-
Tom Hoge posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hoge finished his round tied for 12th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 21 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Hayden Buckley is in 5th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Tom Hoge had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
-
-