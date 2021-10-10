-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith makes birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 40th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Pendrith's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
