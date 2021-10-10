-
Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 16th at 13 under; Sungjae Im, Rory Sabbatini, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 18 under; Marc Leishman, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Aaron Wise, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 8th at 16 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
