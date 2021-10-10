-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Talor Gooch in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gooch finished his round tied for 8th at 16 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 23 under; Rory Sabbatini and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Marc Leishman is in 4th at 18 under.
On the par-4 second, Talor Gooch's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gooch hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
