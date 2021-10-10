In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sungjae Im at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Im's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Im chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 8 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 9 under for the round.