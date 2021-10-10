-
Sungjae Im delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im speaks following second career win at Shriners
Following final round, 9-under 62 at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im talks about the emotions after earning his second PGA TOUR victory by four strokes.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sungjae Im at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Im's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Im chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Im's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 8 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 9 under for the round.
