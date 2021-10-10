  • Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Sung Kang in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang makes short birdie putt at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.