Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Sung Kang in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 28th at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 21 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Hayden Buckley is in 5th at 17 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Sung Kang hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
