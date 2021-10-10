-
Seamus Power shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Seamus Power makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Seamus Power hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 16th at 14 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 21 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Hayden Buckley is in 5th at 17 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Power's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Power hit his 245 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Power chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
