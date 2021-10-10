  • Sam Burns shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk carded a 5-under 66 to get to 18-under after 54 holes, leading by one stroke heading into Sunday.
    Round Recaps

    Adam Schenk cards 5-under 66 to take 54-hole lead at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk carded a 5-under 66 to get to 18-under after 54 holes, leading by one stroke heading into Sunday.