-
-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Adam Schenk cards 5-under 66 to take 54-hole lead at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk carded a 5-under 66 to get to 18-under after 54 holes, leading by one stroke heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
On the par-4 second, Burns's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
-
-