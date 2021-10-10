-
-
Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 18th at 14 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
On the par-4 first, Henley's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
-
-