  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini makes a 28-foot birdie putt at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.