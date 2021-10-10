-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes a 28-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 2nd at 19 under with Marc Leishman; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 18 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Sabbatini's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Sabbatini chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 7 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 7 under for the round.
