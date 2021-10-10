-
-
Robert Streb shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 26th at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 23 under; Rory Sabbatini and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Marc Leishman is in 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Streb's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at even for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Streb's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-