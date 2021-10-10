-
Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 48th at 8 under; Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 19 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 4 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Werenski hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
