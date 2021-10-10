-
-
Nick Watney shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
-
-