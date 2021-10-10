-
Nick Taylor rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Taylor finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Nick Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Nick Taylor to 2 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 76 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
