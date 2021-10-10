-
Nate Lashley putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley chips it tight to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Nate Lashley at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 53-foot putt for eagle. This put Lashley at 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lashley hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.
