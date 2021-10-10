-
Mito Pereira putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pereira finished his round tied for 36th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Sam Burns, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 5th at 16 under.
Mito Pereira got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mito Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Pereira hit his 91 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Pereira hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Pereira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pereira's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
