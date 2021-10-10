-
Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam, Hayden Buckley, and Chad Ramey are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
