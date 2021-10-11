-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff's solid wedge and birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Matthew Wolff hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Wolff hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
