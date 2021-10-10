-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 15th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 18 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
