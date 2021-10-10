-
Matt Wallace putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 12th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Matt Wallace hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.
Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.
