Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 34th at 11 under; Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 19 under; Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 5th at 17 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at even-par for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
