  • Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones makes birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones makes short birdie putt at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones makes birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.