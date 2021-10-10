-
-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Jones makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones makes birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 26th at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
Jones tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
-
-