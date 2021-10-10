-
Martin Laird shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird's solid tee shot sets up birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 9th at 16 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 5th at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Laird's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Laird had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Laird hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 5 under for the round.
