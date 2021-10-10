-
Mark Hubbard putts himself to an even-par final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 45th at 9 under; Sungjae Im, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 18 under; Marc Leishman, Hayden Buckley, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 17 under; and Aaron Wise, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 8th at 16 under.
Mark Hubbard got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
