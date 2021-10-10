-
Strong putting brings Marc Leishman a 8-under 63 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman birdies 72nd hole at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 2nd at 19 under with Rory Sabbatini and Matthew Wolff; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 5th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Marc Leishman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Leishman's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 7 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Leishman hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 8 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Leishman had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 8 under for the round.
