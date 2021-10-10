-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Glover got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Glover chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Glover's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
-
-