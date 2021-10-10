-
Louis Oosthuizen comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 16 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 15th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 18 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Louis Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Louis Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Oosthuizen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
