Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges' 18-footer for fifth straight birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Lee Hodges makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 27th at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Rory Sabbatini and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Marc Leishman is in 4th at 18 under.
On the par-4 third, Hodges's 196 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hodges got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hodges's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
