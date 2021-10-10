-
-
Lanto Griffin posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's bunker birdie hole-out at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Griffin finished his round tied for 4th at 18 under with Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 19 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
-
-