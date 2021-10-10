-
Kevin Yu shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Yu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Yu finished his round tied for 23rd at 12 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 5th at 16 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.
Yu tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yu to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Yu had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Yu's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Yu hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.
