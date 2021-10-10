In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 48th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, Chad Ramey, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streelman's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Streelman's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.