K.H. Lee posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his round tied for 12th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 20 under; Marc Leishman and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Rory Sabbatini is in 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, K.H. Lee had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
