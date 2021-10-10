  • K.H. Lee posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.