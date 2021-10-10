-
Jonas Blixt shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 65th at 5 under Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under, Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under, and Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Hayden Buckley, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Blixt hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Blixt had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Blixt's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.
