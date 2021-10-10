Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Joel Dahmen hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Dahmen hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.