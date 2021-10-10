-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 34th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Niemann hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
